Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) to Hold

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $345.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $415.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Medpace from $430.00 to $413.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Medpace in a report on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.75.

Medpace Stock Performance

MEDP opened at $326.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $372.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $390.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a 52 week low of $227.21 and a 52 week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.21. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $528.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Medpace by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $2,394,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Medpace by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

