Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on J. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $161.67.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $154.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.18. Jacobs Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $155.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,451 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $212,586.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,670.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,273 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 218.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

