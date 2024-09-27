ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1819 per share on Wednesday, December 11th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th.

ITV stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. ITV has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $11.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of ITV to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

