iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBGK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.74. The company had a trading volume of 407 shares, compared to its average volume of 784. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.60. iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $27.62.

iShares iBonds Dec 2054 Term Treasury ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1192 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

