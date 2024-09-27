iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $95.66 and last traded at $95.44, with a volume of 335601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.