iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $95.66 and last traded at $95.44, with a volume of 335601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.49.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.