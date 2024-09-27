iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Trading 2.6% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) was up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $137.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. iRhythm Technologies traded as high as $73.05 and last traded at $72.16. Approximately 45,397 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 438,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.30.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on IRTC. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $134.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

In other news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $96,506.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,265.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other iRhythm Technologies news, CFO Brice Bobzien sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total transaction of $96,506.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Minang Turakhia sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.65, for a total transaction of $148,332.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,490.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,476 shares of company stock worth $521,081 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 10,650.0% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 79,700.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 7.6% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.76.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $148.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.15 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -2.66 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

