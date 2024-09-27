Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 9.60%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.15. 23,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.00 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $4.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.24%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

