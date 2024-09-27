Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 597.6% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,660. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 25,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 110,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 24,925 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

