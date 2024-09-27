Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,200 shares, a growth of 597.6% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSMU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. The stock had a trading volume of 22,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,660. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Can Costco Stock Hit New Highs as Interest Rates Drop?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- These 3 Stocks Show How to Navigate Declining Consumer Confidence
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- MicroStrategy’s Returns Are 3X Higher Than Bitcoin: Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.