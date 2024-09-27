Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Short Interest Up 500.0% in September

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 121,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 8,220 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

BSMR traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 13,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,266. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $23.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.59.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.