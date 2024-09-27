Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $19.16-19.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $19.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.160-18.347 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.27 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.33-2.38 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $720.37.

Intuit Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INTU opened at $636.83 on Friday. Intuit has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $635.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $631.03. The stock has a market cap of $178.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total transaction of $1,568,124.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,853,974.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.00, for a total transaction of $628,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,548 shares of company stock valued at $33,604,124. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

