Insider Selling: MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Sells C$2,911,632.50 in Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50.

TSE MDA opened at C$17.19 on Friday. MDA Space Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$10.65 and a 1-year high of C$17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of -0.02.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9875297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of MDA Space from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cormark increased their target price on MDA Space from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MDA Space from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

