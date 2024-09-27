Insider Selling: MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA) Director Sells C$2,911,632.50 in Stock

MDA Space Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) Director Michael Philip Greenley sold 175,000 shares of MDA Space stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.64, for a total transaction of C$2,911,632.50.
MDA Space Stock Performance
TSE MDA opened at C$17.19 on Friday. MDA Space Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$10.65 and a 1-year high of C$17.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$14.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of -0.02.
MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$242.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$221.34 million. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MDA Space Ltd. will post 0.9875297 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About MDA Space
MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.
