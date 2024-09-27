Insider Selling: Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Capstone Power Corp (TSE:RDZ – Get Free Report) Director Varinder Bhathal sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$59,000.00.

Capstone Power Price Performance

Capstone Power Corp has a one year low of C$0.94 and a one year high of C$1.04.

Capstone Power Company Profile

Sprott Power Corp., formerly First Asset PowerGen Fund, is a developer, owner and operator of renewable energy projects. During the year ended December 31, 2011, the Company acquired 45.7 megawatts of operating assets in Ontario and Nova Scotia, and at December 31, 2011 had approximately 138.5 megawatts of operational assets, assets under construction and Near-Term Development Projects.

