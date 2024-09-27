Insider Selling: Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG) Insider Sells 115,343 Shares of Stock

Breville Group Limited (ASX:BRG – Get Free Report) insider James (Jim) Clayton sold 115,343 shares of Breville Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$34.75 ($23.80), for a total transaction of A$4,008,630.62 ($2,745,637.41).

James (Jim) Clayton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, James (Jim) Clayton bought 115,343 shares of Breville Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$33.50 ($22.95) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,863,990.50 ($2,646,568.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39.

Breville Group Company Profile

Breville Group Limited designs, develops, markets, and distributes small electrical kitchen appliances in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Housewares International Limited and changed its name to Breville Group Limited in November 2008.

