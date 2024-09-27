Insider Buying: hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG) Insider Acquires A$30,003.78 in Stock

hipages Group Holdings Limited (ASX:HPG – Get Free Report) insider Catherine (Kate) Hill acquired 20,678 shares of hipages Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.45 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of A$30,003.78 ($20,550.53).
hipages Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.61.
hipages Group Company Profile
