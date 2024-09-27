Insider Buying: HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Insider Purchases £19,920 in Stock

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Free Report) insider Richard J. Brooman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 498 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £19,920 ($26,673.81).

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

LON:HGT opened at GBX 505 ($6.76) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 274.70 and a current ratio of 131.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,010.00 and a beta of 0.44. HgCapital Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 360 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 550 ($7.36). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 516.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 493.42.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. HgCapital Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,400.00%.

About HgCapital Trust

Hg Capital Trust plc specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

