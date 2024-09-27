Insider Buying: Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT) VP Purchases $18,840.00 in Stock

Ascent Industries Co. (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) VP Anthony X. Pan acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $18,840.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 10,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,569.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ascent Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:ACNT opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ascent Industries Co. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $11.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.79.
Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter. Ascent Industries had a negative net margin of 6.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.99%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ascent Industries
About Ascent Industries
Ascent Industries Co an industrials company, produces and distributes stainless steel pipe and tube and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and ornamental stainless steel tubes for automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ascent Industries
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Is Viking Therapeutics Ready For Another Surge?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- AI Boom and Rate Cuts Boost Utility Stocks: Best Growth Picks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.