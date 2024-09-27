Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Capmk cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities raised Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

NYSE HY opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $84.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 4.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 277.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,457 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 287,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after buying an additional 65,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 296.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,519,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 77.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares in the last quarter. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

