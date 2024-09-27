Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HBNC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

HBNC stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.04. Horizon Bancorp has a one year low of $9.22 and a one year high of $16.64.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $97.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.52%.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 11.0% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 10,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Horizon Bancorp by 1,656.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers checking, saving, money market, certificate of deposits, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits, as well as non-interest- and interest-bearing demand deposits.

