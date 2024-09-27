Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Short Interest Update

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Price Performance
HTCMY opened at $48.34 on Friday. Hitachi Construction Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day moving average is $54.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Hitachi Construction Machinery (OTCMKTS:HTCMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Hitachi Construction Machinery had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hitachi Construction Machinery will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hitachi Construction Machinery Company Profile
Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells construction machineries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. It offers excavators and wheel loaders, hydraulic excavators, compaction equipment, and rigid dump trucks.
