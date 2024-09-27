Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives $12.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HLF. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.11 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Herbalife by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 11.3% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,279,000 after buying an additional 323,969 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Herbalife by 409.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 102,784 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $602,000.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $7.42 on Friday. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.68 and a 1 year high of $15.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

