Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Receives $17.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.19. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.50% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Insider Transactions at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.24 per share, for a total transaction of $118,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Knox Singleton acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 260.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Free Report

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.