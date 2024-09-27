Head-To-Head Survey: Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) vs. Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Amkor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Amkor Technology 0 3 5 1 2.78

Amkor Technology has a consensus price target of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 27.70%. Given Amkor Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Amkor Technology is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -4,900.29% N/A -144.70% Amkor Technology 5.87% 9.41% 5.56%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Amkor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.61, suggesting that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amkor Technology has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Amkor Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $460,000.00 5.41 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Amkor Technology $6.40 billion 1.23 $359.81 million $1.52 20.99

Amkor Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.8% of Amkor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.4% of Amkor Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amkor Technology beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc. provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage. The company also provides wafer-level CSP packages for power management, transceivers, sensors, wireless charging, codecs, radar, and specialty silicon; wafer-level fan-out packages used in power management, transceivers, radar, and specialty silicon; silicon wafer integrated fan-out technology that replaces a laminate substrate with a thinner structure; leadframe packages for electronic devices and mixed-signal applications; and substrate-based wirebond packages used to connect a die to a substrate. In addition, it offers micro-electro-mechanical systems packages that are miniaturized mechanical and electromechanical devices; and advanced system-in-package modules used in radio frequency and front end modules, basebands, connectivity, fingerprint sensors, display and touch screen drivers, sensors and MEMS, and NAND memory and solid-state drives. Further, the company provides wafer, package, and system level test services, as well as burn-in test and test development services. It serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, original equipment manufacturers, and contract foundries. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

