Head to Head Review: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) versus Antero Resources (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) and Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Antero Resources has a beta of 3.33, suggesting that its stock price is 233% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crescent Energy has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Antero Resources and Crescent Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Antero Resources 0 6 9 2 2.76 Crescent Energy 0 2 6 2 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Antero Resources currently has a consensus price target of $33.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.63%. Crescent Energy has a consensus price target of $16.36, suggesting a potential upside of 51.94%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Antero Resources.

83.0% of Antero Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Antero Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Antero Resources and Crescent Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Antero Resources 1.88% 0.45% 0.24% Crescent Energy 0.61% 13.41% 3.58%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Antero Resources and Crescent Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Antero Resources $4.15 billion 2.07 $242.92 million $0.20 138.45 Crescent Energy $2.38 billion 0.80 $67.61 million ($0.20) -53.85

Antero Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Crescent Energy. Crescent Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Antero Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Antero Resources beats Crescent Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Antero Resources

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. As of December 31, 2023, the company had approximately 515,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and approximately 172,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale. Its gathering and compression systems also comprise 631 miles of gas gathering pipelines in the Appalachian Basin. The company was formerly known as Antero Resources Appalachian Corporation and changed its name to Antero Resources Corporation in June 2013. Antero Resources Corporation was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Crescent Energy

(Get Free Report)

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.