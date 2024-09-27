Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY) Upgraded to Strong Sell at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hays (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Hays Price Performance

Shares of HAYPY opened at $12.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05. Hays has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

Hays Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2244 per share. This is an increase from Hays’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

About Hays

Hays plc engages in the provision of recruitment services in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment in permanent, temporary, and contractor formats to public and private sectors. It offers its recruitment services in the specialisms, such as accountancy and finance, banking and capital markets, construction and property, contact centers, education, energy, oil and gas, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, life sciences, office support, procurement, resources and mining, retail, sales and marketing, sustainability, technology, and telecoms.

