Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

HE opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.35. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.55.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $792.30 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a negative net margin of 31.76% and a positive return on equity of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 52.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,950 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,870,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,868,000 after buying an additional 825,073 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,944,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,370,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 716.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 164,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

