H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $917.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.04 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. H.B. Fuller updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.20 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 576,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.59. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $64.64 and a 52 week high of $87.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.2225 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 23,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $1,958,711.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,873.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

