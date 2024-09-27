Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 (NASDAQ:GECCZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 433.3% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GECCZ traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.38. 1,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,052. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.31. Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 has a 52 week low of $24.40 and a 52 week high of $26.00.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.5469 per share. This is a positive change from Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028’s previous dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. 8.75% Notes due 2028 Company Profile

great elm capital corp. (nasdaq: gecc, “gecc”) is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in the debt instruments of middle market companies. gecc has elected to be regulated as a business development company (“bdc”) under the investment company act of 1940, as amended. gecc is managed by great elm capital management (“gecm”).

