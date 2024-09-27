Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR) PT Raised to $9.00 at Northland Securities

Gorilla Technology Group (NASDAQ:GRRR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 125.56% from the company’s current price.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GRRR opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Gorilla Technology Group has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gorilla Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 173,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned 1.93% of Gorilla Technology Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gorilla Technology Group Company Profile

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

