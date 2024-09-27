GoDaddy’s (GDDY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $170.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GDDY. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $172.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.54.

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY opened at $155.63 on Monday. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $71.15 and a 1 year high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GoDaddy will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,928,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,744 shares of company stock valued at $4,816,386. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after acquiring an additional 379,228 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,501,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,743,000 after purchasing an additional 394,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GoDaddy by 37.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,305,000 after buying an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

