GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW) Short Interest Up 255.9% in September

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 255.9% from the August 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:GOVXW traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,018. GeoVax Labs has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.
