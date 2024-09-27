Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuel Tech Stock Down 1.0 %
FTEK opened at $1.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.30 million, a P/E ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 4.13. Fuel Tech has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $1.34.
Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fuel Tech will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fuel Tech
Fuel Tech Company Profile
Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.
