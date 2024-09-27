Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FTRE. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Fortrea from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fortrea from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Fortrea from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Fortrea from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of Fortrea stock opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. Fortrea has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTRE. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the second quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fortrea by 152.8% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortrea by 2,515.8% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

