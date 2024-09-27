Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 551.9% in September

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 551.9% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.7 days.
Fletcher Building Price Performance
FRCEF remained flat at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.97.
About Fletcher Building
