Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 551.9% in September

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,300 shares, a growth of 551.9% from the August 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.7 days.

FRCEF remained flat at $1.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97. Fletcher Building has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $2.97.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

