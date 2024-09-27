First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (ISHP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on September 30th

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0272 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Trading Up 2.9 %
ISHP stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $34.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a PE ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.99.
About First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF
