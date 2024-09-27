First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88.

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

