First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of AIRR stock opened at $74.09 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.88.
About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF
