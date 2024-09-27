First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.72.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

