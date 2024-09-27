First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.203 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $183.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.87. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $33.72.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Is Viking Therapeutics Ready For Another Surge?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- AI Boom and Rate Cuts Boost Utility Stocks: Best Growth Picks
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Top 3 Homebuilder Stocks to Watch as Rates Drop
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.