First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2024

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABAGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2761 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QABA stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.89. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $75.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.92.

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ OMX ABA Community Bank index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-listed banks and thrifts, excluding the 50 largest. QABA was launched on Jun 29, 2009 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Dividend History for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.