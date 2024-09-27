First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.4808 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FNX opened at $115.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $117.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.72.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

