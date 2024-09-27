First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $49.00 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

