First Trust International IPO ETF (FPXI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0444 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust International IPO ETF Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $49.00 on Friday. First Trust International IPO ETF has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $49.29. The firm has a market cap of $151.90 million, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.89.
First Trust International IPO ETF Company Profile
