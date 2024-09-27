First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 26th

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.177 per share on Monday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HISF opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.26. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $45.96.

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

