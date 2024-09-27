First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:HYLS)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of HYLS opened at $41.94 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.02.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

