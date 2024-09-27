First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0241 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.0046.

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF stock opened at $25.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $107.48 million, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $25.42.

About First Trust DorseyWright DALI 1 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (DALI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Dorsey Wright DALI1 index. The fund tracks an index that uses momentum indicators to rotate between asset classes. The fund holds a single asset class at a time and uses other First Trust ETFs for exposure.

