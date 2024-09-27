First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS) Short Interest Up 16,880.0% in September

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,900 shares, an increase of 16,880.0% from the August 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 329,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Equity Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in First Trust Dividend Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dividend Strength ETF by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTDS opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.12. First Trust Dividend Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $52.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.61.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.2349 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (FTDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Dividend Strength index. The fund tracks an index of approximately 50 US stocks or REITs considered to be well-capitalized and have a history of increasing their dividends. Holdings are selected based on fundamental criteria and equally-weighted within the portfolio.

