First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.168 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTHI stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.26 million, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.45.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.