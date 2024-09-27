First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Short Interest Up 284.2% in September

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, an increase of 284.2% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.64. The company had a trading volume of 186 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $15.84 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.4219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.80%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

