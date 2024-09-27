Financial Comparison: Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) and Hire Technologies (OTCMKTS:HIRRF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Hire Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heidrick & Struggles International $1.04 billion 0.73 $54.41 million $2.56 14.64 Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Hire Technologies.

This table compares Heidrick & Struggles International and Hire Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heidrick & Struggles International 3.59% 12.66% 5.57% Hire Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and Hire Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hire Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Heidrick & Struggles International currently has a consensus price target of $38.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Hire Technologies.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Hire Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. The company also offers on-demand services to provide clients with independent talent, including professionals with industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical, and project-based initiatives; and consulting services, including leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration, digital acceleration and innovation, diversity and inclusion advisory services, and culture shaping services. It provides its services to Fortune 1000 companies; major U.S. and non-U.S. companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; private equity firms; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Hire Technologies

Hire Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides human resources services in Canada. The company offers recurring contract staffing, on occurrence permanent placement, executive search, and software-as-a-service performance management tool services. Hire Technologies Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

