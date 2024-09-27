F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CFO Sells $130,500.00 in Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,617,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $221.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.37. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.45 and a 1-year high of $223.74.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in F5 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,465,022 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,415,294,000 after purchasing an additional 29,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of F5 by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,709,296 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $294,392,000 after buying an additional 162,820 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in F5 by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after acquiring an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $200,994,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 6,700.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 848,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 835,912 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

