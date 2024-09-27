Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Trading Up 5.8 %

EVOK stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $43.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.38. Evoke Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 964.25% and a negative net margin of 86.74%.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

