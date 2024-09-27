Emilie McCarthy Acquires 2,470 Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Free Report) insider Emilie McCarthy purchased 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 588 ($7.87) per share, with a total value of £14,523.60 ($19,447.78).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Price Performance

Shares of MAB1 opened at GBX 584 ($7.82) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 776.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 836.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £338.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,539.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a fifty-two week low of GBX 510 ($6.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 984 ($13.18).

Mortgage Advice Bureau Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.46%. Mortgage Advice Bureau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,173.91%.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company offers proprietary technology and services, which includes adviser recruitment and lead generation, learning and development, compliance auditing and supervision, and digital marketing and website solutions.

