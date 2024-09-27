Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Educational Development Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of EDUC stock opened at $2.37 on Monday. Educational Development has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $20.32 million, a PE ratio of 79.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.05.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 0.31%.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
